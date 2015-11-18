SYDNEY Nov 19 Australian currency exchange provider OzForex Group Ltd said U.S. money transfer giant Western Union Co made an informal takeover approach worth up to A$888 million ($631.10 million).

In a statement before the start of trading, OzForex said Colorado-based Western Union proposed to buy it in cash for between A$3.50 and A$3.70 per share.

The stock closed at A$2.60 on Wednesday, having listed two years earlier with an issue price of A$2.00.

OzForex said it would evaluate Western Union's proposal, which came with several conditions including access to due diligence, retention of management and regulatory approval.

($1 = 1.4071 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)