(Adds Western Union comment, analyst comment, Reuters M&A data)
By Byron Kaye and Swati Pandey
SYDNEY Nov 19 U.S. money wiring giant Western
Union Co said it made an informal offer to buy Australian
online rival OzForex Group Ltd for A$888 million ($632
million), aiming to boost its access to one of the world's
biggest cash transfer markets.
The proposal, confirmed by both companies on Thursday,
continues a wave of in-bound M&A activity in Australia this year
after a 5 percent decline on the share market and a 13 percent
drop in the Australian dollar against the greenback made
companies cheap for offshore buyers.
The proposal comes two days after the 164-year-old Western
Union said it would offer money transfer service on WeChat, the
messaging app owned by Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings
Ltd.
A deal with Australia's OzForex will expand online reach for
the former telegram service from Colorado into a market that
sends more money to developing countries than any European
country, according to the International Fund for Agricultural
Development, a U.N. agency.
"Western Union has acknowledged a need to adapt to
changing industry trends if it is to maintain its dominant
position and strong profitability," Morningstar analysts wrote
in a research note, forecasting that the deal would grow the
U.S. firm's online revenue by 40 percent.
For OzForex, the indicative cash offer of up to A$3.70 per
share represents a near doubling of its value since listing at
A$2.00 per share just two years ago. The stock jumped 33 percent
to A$3.46 on Thursday, its highest intraday level ever.
So far in 2015, Australia has signed $50 billion worth of
in-bound deals, up a third from last year and the most since
2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In a statement, OzForex said it had hired Macquarie Group
Ltd and was evaluating Western Union's offer.
($1 = 1.4057 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Kavita Chandran)