Feb 15 Ozon.ru, Russia's leading shopping
website, has bought venture-backed Sapato.ru, an online fashion
retailer, for an undisclosed sum to expand its offering to shoes
and accessories.
Maelle Gavet, chief executive of Ozon.ru which had sales of
$200 million last year, told Reuters on Wednesday that low
internet penetration rates in Russia left the market ripe for
high growth. "It is almost a blank page," he said.
The deal comes amid increasing investor interest in Russia's
internet market, helped by high-profile public listings, such as
by Yandex, Russia's largest search engine company, and
email service Mail.ru.
Sapato.ru, which has operated for 18 months, has 2.5 million
monthly visitors. It has raised $20 million from investors
including Fast Lane Ventures and Intel Capital.
Fast Lane Ventures said the deal was "a mutually beneficial
transaction for both parties".
Ozon.ru itself raised $100 million last year from a
consortium including Japanese online retailer Rakuten
and Index Ventures, the biggest private investment into the
sector in Russia.