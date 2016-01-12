BRIEF-ZTO announces up to $300 mln share repurchase program
* ZTO announces up to US$300 million share repurchase program
SAO PAULO Jan 12 GPA SA, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, said on Tuesday that consolidated sales at stores open for more than a year fell 1.2 percent last year, as purchases of home appliances plunged more than 16 percent amid the nation's worst recession in a quarter century.
So-called same-store sales, a gauge of recurring sales activity for retailing companies, fell 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter, with food sales rising 1.9 percent, according to a securities filing.
São Paulo-based GPA said consolidated food, non-food and e-commerce sales totaled 69.115 billion reais ($17.1 billion) last year, 5.5 percent more than in 2014. GPA is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Priscila Jordão; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
