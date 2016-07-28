(Recasts, adds financial details, share performance, executive
comments)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO, July 28 Brazil's biggest retailer,
GPA SA, posted a much wider than expected quarterly loss on
Thursday as costs surged and a deep recession depressed sales,
sending its shares plunging more than 10 percent.
Preferred shares, GPA's most widely traded class
of stock, shed as much as 10.5 percent to 48.16 reais, the
biggest intraday decline in nearly 15 years.
São Paulo-based GPA, which is controlled by France's Casino
Guichard Perrachon & Cie, lost 583 million reais ($179 million)
last quarter, much wider than the loss of 102 million reais
estimated by analysts. Margins narrowed abruptly, revenue rose
at a slower pace than expenses in the face of aggressive
pricing, and costs related to a probe at e-commerce unit CNova
Brasil came in above expectations.
The results underscore the hurdles facing Chief Executive
Officer Ronaldo Iabrudi, who in his 30-month stint at GPA has
coped with the worst recession in eight decades. At a conference
call to discuss results, Iabrudi acknowledged that the
challenging economic outlook will still require some
"fine-tuning" across GPA's business units to restore
profitability.
While GPA's cash-and-carry and convenience store segments
are performing within management expectations, the hypermarkets
and appliance units are still struggling with the highest urban
unemployment in seven years, borrowing costs at a decade high
and record delinquencies.
Chief Financial Officer Christophe Hidalgo said pricing will
continue to be aggressive at the Extra hypermarket segment,
adding that the ensuing erosion in profitability metrics could
be mitigated by higher sale volumes in coming quarters.
"Our bet is that sales volumes may grow and we may maintain
margins in the super and hyper market segments," he said.
Several large suppliers, including Cia de Bebidas das
Americas SA and Procter & Gamble Co, have
agreed to join GPA's discount program, which consists of setting
lower purchasing prices to attract more retailing consumers,
executives at the call said.
GPA's net debt increased by 1.6 billion reais in the
quarter, with the bulk of the rise coming from the integration
of e-commerce unit CNova Brasil SA into appliance division Via
Varejo SA, the company said.
Revenue rose 3.5 percent, faster than consensus, while
sales, general and administrative expenses jumped almost 12
percent. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, amortization
and depreciation, a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA,
hit 760 million reais, above consensus of 454.1 million reais.
($1 = 3.2592 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Bill Trott and Matthew Lewis)