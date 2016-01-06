Jan 6 P-Solve, a unit of advisory and investment
firm River and Mercantile Group Plc, has boosted its
fiduciary management team.
P-Solve's investment team hired Adam Champion from Towers
Watson as a senior associate. The company also appointed Miguel
Oliveira as an associate from the London Stock Exchange, where
he was a market analyst.
P-Solve hired Will Taylor as an associate from Franklin
Templeton Investments. The investment team has also appointed
Justin Spurdens as an associate from Credit Suisse, where he was
an analyst.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)