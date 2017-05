Jan 13 P1 Investment Management, the adviser-led discretionary fund management proposition, named Quintin Rayer as head of research.

As a head of research in the Southernhay East, Exeter based company, Rayer will be responsible for investment research, portfolio stress-testing, and the development of quant models.

Rayer previously worked at Fort Grey Consulting Ltd. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)