By Anshuman Daga
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Aug 1 P2i, a technology spin-off from
Britain's Ministry of Defence, is looking to raise as much as 10
million pounds ($17 million) from Singapore investors as it
readies the launch of its "Dunkable" or waterproof technology
for smartphones and tablets.
The fundraising by the nanotechnology company follows an
expanding list of overseas firms tapping Singapore's pool of
high net worth individuals.
P2i's technology applies a thin, transparent,
splash-resistant polymer coat to products ranging from clothing
to mobile phones.
The company is in the process of introducing a new version
of the technology, which it calls "Dunkable", that will allow
devices to survive being immersed in water.
"This is all about growth. We are now at the inflexion point
in our business," P2i's CEO Carl Francis told Reuters in an
interview during a visit to Singapore to meet potential
investors. The firm aims to turn profitable this year and has
raised about 47 million pounds since it was set up 10 years ago.
"We need to become more Asia-centric. There's just no
question. This is where our customers manufacture things, this
is increasingly where the decision makers are and the big
electronics companies," Francis said.
The company counts Motorola and Siemens AG among
its global clients and is backed by investors including Unilever
Ventures, part of Unilever.
P2i is mulling a listing on an Asian exchange, but it has
not made a final decision as to where.
"We have had a series of increasing valuations in our
business and now is the time to put all of that together and
raise some money in preparation of an IPO in 12 to 18 months,"
said Francis, while picking up his smartphone from a bucket of
water after demonstrating P2i's technology.
P2i, shorthand for "perform, protect and improve", is
betting on widespread usage by network operators who see the
robustness of phones as vital to prevent churn in their users.
P2i is not the first in what is becoming an increasingly
crowded space with the likes of HZO, Integrated Surface
Technologies and Lotus Leaf Coatings, which offer similar
products.
Ross Kozarsky, a U.S.-based senior analyst at Lux Research
and a specialist in advanced materials, said that while P2i was
an early leader, "it faces fierce competition", particularly in
segments like consumer devices.
"Hydrophobic coatings is becoming an increasingly dense
landscape with a slew of emerging developers," Kozarsky said.
Francis acknowledged that it was not easy for a company like
P2i to differentiate itself as a brand to the consumer on mobile
phones.
"Most of our customers, no matter what sector they're in,
don't want to talk about our technology or anyone's technology.
They just want to quietly reap the benefits", he said.
P2i's plasma process reduces the surface energy of a
material, so that when liquids come into contact with it, they
form beads and roll off. The technology began as a project
within Britain's government-run Defence Science & Technology
Laboratory to make soldiers' protective clothing more effective
against chemical attack.
P2i aims to increase revenue substantially from an estimated
19 million pounds this year. P2i's existing technologies have
been used in nearly 100 million electronic devices, mostly
mobile phones. It counts electronics, filtration, life sciences
and military divisions among its key customer segments.
($1=0.5925 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff; Editing by Matt
Driskill)