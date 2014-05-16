May 16 P2p Global Investments Plc:
* Intention to float
* Intention to raise 200 mln stg and to trading on main
market of London Stock Exchange
* The target size of the issue is 200 mln stg, although the
directors have reserved the right to increase the size of the
issue to 230 mln stg
* Will typically seek to invest in credit assets with
targeted net annualised returns of 5 to 15 per cent
* Intends to distribute at least 85 per cent. Of its
distributable income earned in each financial year by way of
dividends
* Will target an annualised dividend yield of at least 6 to
8 per cent. Of issue price per share 1, payable quarterly
* Marshall Wace Llp has been appointed as investment manager
to company at launch