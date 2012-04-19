NEW YORK, April 19 Drought conditions in Pennsylvania have forced companies to temporarily suspend withdrawing water needed to drill for natural gas in certain areas.

It was not immediately clear if gas production had been reduced.

The drought has affected 17 individual water withdrawals and 10 companies in five counties, said officials at the Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) in a press release on Wednesday.

"The majority of those suspended withdrawals are related to water for natural gas development," said SRBC executive director Paul Swartz.

Water is needed for the drilling process known as hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" whereby a mixture of water and other chemicals is flushed down and through a horizontal well at high pressure to hold open cracks created in the rock to allow gas particles to rise to the surface.

Companies drilling in those areas include Chesapeake Energy , Talisman Energy, EXCO Resources, XTO Energy, which is owned by Exxon Mobil, and Carrizo Oil & Gas, among others. Company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Pennsylvania has been a focal point for natural gas drilling in the United States. The state sits atop the Marcellus Shale, a large natural gas basin. Production out of that area has boosted U.S. supplies of the fuel to record levels and pushed prices to 10-year lows.