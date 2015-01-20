STOCKHOLM Jan 20 Swedish oil and gas firm PA Resources will write down the value of its assets by 2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($258.6 mln) due to the plunge in oil prices and may be forced to go into liquidation, the company said on Tuesday.

"The loss arising from the impairment charge will most likely result in the company's shareholders' equity being less than one-half of the registered share capital. As a consequence, the company's board of directors has resolved to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purposes," PA said.

As a result of the writedowns, PA Resources is also in breach of its bond covenants and said it will probably convene a shareholder meeting to decide whether or not to raise capital to continue its operations.

By 0852 GMT, the shares of PA Resources tumbled 35 percent in Stockholm to 1.46 crowns, and are down 99.8 percent during the last three years.

PA Resources said it would try to defer bond interest payments beyond February 2015 after breaching the covenants for loans in Swedish and Norwegian crowns.

The impairment loss will be booked in the year-end report due on Feb 4.

PA Resources operates in Tunisia, Republic of Congo (Brazzaville), Equatorial Guinea, Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany. The company is producing oil in West Africa and North Africa.

($1 = 8.1203 Swedish crowns)