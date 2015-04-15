UBS pays $445 mln over toxic mortgages, failed U.S. credit unions
May 1 UBS Group AG paid $445 million to settle claims that the Swiss bank sold toxic mortgage securities that helped sink two federal credit unions, a U.S. regulator said on Monday.
April 15 PA Resources AB
* Stockholm district court approves continued reorganisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.