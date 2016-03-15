BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 Ping An Bank Co Ltd: * Says to issue 200 million preferred shares with par value of 100 yuan per share, in private placement, for 20 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese:dwz.cn/2UehRR
