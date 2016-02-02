Feb 2 Roche Holding AG has in recent
weeks approached Pacific Biosciences of California Inc
to discuss acquiring the U.S. company, spurred by interest in
its advanced gene-sequencing technology, people familiar with
the matter said.
Talks between the two companies have not yet advanced
because of disagreements over the price of a potential deal, the
people said this week. There is no certainty that Roche will
continue to pursue Pacific Biosciences, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
discussions have not been public. Roche declined to comment,
while Pacific Biosciences did not respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Carl O'Donnell in
New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)