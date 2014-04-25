SINGAPORE, April 24 PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd shares opened at S$1.13 as they started trading on the Singapore Exchange on Friday, down 1.7 percent from the initial offering price of S$1.15.

The listing of the oilfield service company, part of Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok's business conglomerate, comes as Singapore's IPO market has struggled to attract big-ticket listings in recent years. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Paul Tait)