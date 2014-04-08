Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
SINGAPORE, April 8 PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH)is looking to raise between $304 million and $334 million in a Singapore listing, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
POSH, which is part of the empire of Malaysia's richest man, Robert Kuok, operates a fleet serving offshore oilfields in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The company is also reserving the right to issue additional shares worth up to $46 million under a greenshoe option, meaning the total amount raised could be as much as $380 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd are the joint issue managers, bookrunners and underwriters.
Hwang Investment Management Berhad and Fortress Capital Asset Management are cornerstone investors in the deal. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.