Oct 28 Paccar Inc posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as trucking
companies in North America, encouraged by the economic rebound,
falling fuel prices and rising freight volumes, updated their
fleets.
The Bellevue, Washington-based truck- and engine-maker
company posted a third quarter profit of $371.4 million, or
$1.04 a share, up from $309.4 million, or 87 cents a share,
during the comparable quarter last year.
Third quarter net sales and financial services revenues rose
15 percent to $4.93 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a
profit of 96 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
