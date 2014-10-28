Oct 28 Paccar Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as trucking companies in North America, encouraged by the economic rebound, falling fuel prices and rising freight volumes, updated their fleets.

The Bellevue, Washington-based truck- and engine-maker company posted a third quarter profit of $371.4 million, or $1.04 a share, up from $309.4 million, or 87 cents a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Third quarter net sales and financial services revenues rose 15 percent to $4.93 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of 96 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago)