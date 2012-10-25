Oct 25 U.S. heavy truck maker Paccar Inc
reported lower quarterly profit and sales, reflecting
lower industry truck orders in Europe and North America due to
an uneven economy, but beat Wall Street estimates.
Shares rose 6 percent to $41.95.
The maker of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks on Thursday said
third-quarter earnings were $233.6 million, or 66 cents per
share, compared with $281.6 million, or 77 cents per share a
year before.
Net sales and financial services revenues were $3.82
billion, down from $4.26 billion a year earlier.
The results, however, beat average estimates of 65 cents per
share profit and $3.57 billion sales, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.