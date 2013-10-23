Oct 23 British set-top box maker Pace Plc
said it would buy U.S.-based network gear maker Aurora
Networks Inc for $310 million in cash to diversify its products
to cable customers.
Pace said the acquisition would significantly add to 2014
earnings and was expected to generate annual cost synergies of
$8 million by the end of next year.
The company will also pay an additional $13 million on
closing of the deal related to tax benefits.
The deal will be funded through a new $310 million five-year
term loan, Pace said on Wednesday.
Aurora manufactures optical systems used by cable companies
to build fiber-optic networks. The company, whose products
include equipment such as amplifiers, transmitters, receivers
and switches, reported revenue of $217 million in the year ended
March 31.
Jefferies analyst Lee Simpson said that the existing cash
conversion at Pace, together with synergies from this deal
should pay off within two years.
"Pace targeted this opportunity without impairing the
existing capital structure - no rights issue was used, so no
investors were diluted. The simple addition of profits sees the
new group with around $240 million EBITA on (revenue of) about
$2.6 billion pre-synergies," Simpson wrote in a note to clients.
Aurora will operate as a strategic business unit of Pace and
will continue to be run by its existing senior management team,
the TV decoder maker said in a statement.
Pace added that 15 percent of the deal value would be
reserved for Aurora's existing management and employees as a
retention tool.
J.P. Morgan Cazenove acted as Pace's financial adviser on
the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the year.
Shares in Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace were up 5
percent at 304.3 pence at 0702 GMT.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)