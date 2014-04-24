April 24 Pace Plc

* Revenues for 2014 expected to be c. $2.7bn (2013: $2.47bn)

* Operating margin for 2014 is expected to be c. 8.5% (2013: 7.8%)

* Strong cash flow will continue, and pace expects to generate in excess of $185m of free cash flow (2013: $209m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

