Nov 18 Pace Plc :
* Interim management statement
* Profitability ahead of expectations in period; Record q4
profit anticipated, full year profit guidance increased
* Underlying demand for Pace's products and services
continues to be strong and revenues in period were ahead of
prior year
* Gross margins in period were ahead of expectations due to
an improved revenue mix and procurement savings from ongoing
supply chain effectiveness improvements
* Adjusted EBITA and operating margins were ahead of
expectations due to a stronger mix of revenues and lower
operating costs
* Revenues for 2014 are now expected to be between $2.6bn
and $2.65bn (2013: $2.47bn), reflecting a short-term shift in
phasing from this year into next year
* Operating margin for 2014 is now expected to be greater
than 9.0% (2013: 7.8%), equivalent to greater than $235m
adjusted ebita (2013: $194m)
