BRIEF-ADM to end production at wheat mill in Chicago when new mill in Illinois is operational
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties
LONDON Jan 10 Pace PLC : * FY 2012 expected to be ahead of guidance * 7.3% underlying operating margin on $2.4BN of revenue * Net debt reduced by 47% in the year * Free cash flow for the year expected to be not less than $175M (2011: $8.2M)
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties
* Carnival Corporation & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend