March 6 British TV decoder maker Pace
reported a lower 2011 profit and said it expected hard
disk drive supply issues that have been plaguing the company to
continue this year.
The company, which replaced its chief executive of 16 years
last December, said pre-tax profit for 2011 more than halved to
$54.7 million.
Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace said it expected the
hard disk drive (HDD) supply issues to hurt 2012 EBITA by $25
million to $35 million.
The company has been facing supply issues after Thai
operations of key hard drives supplier Western Digital
were brought to a standstill due to widespread flooding.
Pace, whose customers include Comcast in the
United States and Net Servicos in Brazil, said the supply
disruption would be mostly felt during the first half of 2012.
The company also declared a final dividend of 2.50 cents per
ordinary share, to be paid on July 4 to shareholders on record
as of June 8.