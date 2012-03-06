March 6 British TV decoder maker Pace reported a lower 2011 profit and said it expected hard disk drive supply issues that have been plaguing the company to continue this year.

The company, which replaced its chief executive of 16 years last December, said pre-tax profit for 2011 more than halved to $54.7 million.

Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace said it expected the hard disk drive (HDD) supply issues to hurt 2012 EBITA by $25 million to $35 million.

The company has been facing supply issues after Thai operations of key hard drives supplier Western Digital were brought to a standstill due to widespread flooding.

Pace, whose customers include Comcast in the United States and Net Servicos in Brazil, said the supply disruption would be mostly felt during the first half of 2012.

The company also declared a final dividend of 2.50 cents per ordinary share, to be paid on July 4 to shareholders on record as of June 8.