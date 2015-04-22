April 22 Communications equipment maker Arris Group Inc said it would buy British set-top box maker Pace Plc in a $2.1 billion stock-and-cash deal.

Pace shareholders will receive 1.325 pounds in cash and 0.1455 Arris shares for each share held, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)