March 3British set-top box maker Pace Plc said it expected revenue for 2015 to be about $2.75 billion, with adjusted EBITA around $255 million.

Analysts on average expect revenue of about $2.74 billion for the full-year ended Dec. 2015, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, whose three major customers are Comcast Corp , AT&T Inc and DirecTV, said full year pretax profit rose 34.3 percent to $175.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31.

The TV decoder maker said revenue rose 6.1 percent to $2.62 billion. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)