March 3British set-top box maker Pace Plc
said it expected revenue for 2015 to be about $2.75
billion, with adjusted EBITA around $255 million.
Analysts on average expect revenue of about $2.74 billion
for the full-year ended Dec. 2015, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company, whose three major customers are Comcast Corp
, AT&T Inc and DirecTV, said full year
pretax profit rose 34.3 percent to $175.7 million for the year
ended Dec. 31.
The TV decoder maker said revenue rose 6.1 percent to $2.62
billion.
