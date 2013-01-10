Jan 10 British TV decoder maker Pace Plc
said it expected results for 2012 to beat its expectations,
helped by higher demand for its next-generation media server
products in North America.
Pace, which supplies set-top boxes to broadcasters, said
revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 was expected to be about $2.4
billion, a 4 percent rise from last year.
Media servers connect TV and internet broadband content with
any screen at customers' homes, including smartphones, laptops,
set-top boxes and tablets.
Yorkshire, Northern England-based Pace expects underlying
operating margin to increase about 7 percent and said it
anticipated adjusted core earnings to be at least $157 million,
up 11 percent compared with the previous year.
Pace's shares were up 6 percent at 204 pence at 0803 GMT on
the London Stock exchange. The stock has more than doubled in
value in the past year.