March 5 British set-top box maker Pace Plc
said full-year profit rose 46 percent, boosted by higher
demand from North American clients such as Comcast Corp
and DirecTV, but forecast 2013 revenue to be
almost at last year's levels.
The company, which supplies decoders to global television
operators like Virgin Media Inc, Sky Deutschland AG
and AT&T Inc, said it expects operating margin
to increase to about 7.5 percent this year from 6.6 percent last
year.
Pace's revenue rose 4.1 percent to $2.4 billion in 2012,
helped by higher demand in the fourth quarter. Revenue in North
America, the company's largest market, increased about 24
percent to $1.32 billion.
Pretax profit increased to $80.1 million from $54.7 million.
Strong demand for Pace's next-generation media servers -
advanced set-top boxes such as the DMS7000 and DMC7000 - in its
North American market prompted the company to raise its earnings
forecast twice last year, despite a weak first half.
"We believe the digital PayTV market in North America will
continue to see low single-digit annual growth in subscribers
for the foreseeable future," the company said.
The set-top box market has become hotly competitive with the
entry of companies like Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
and Netflix Inc. Even chipmaker Intel Corp
has begun eyeing it.
Pace's shares closed at 227.5 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Monday.