* H1 pretax profit down 27 pct to $21.4 mln

* H1 revenue down 15 pct to $1.01 bln

* Shares rise 15 pct

July 24 British TV decoder maker Pace Plc reported a lower first-half profit, but raised its full-year earnings outlook on expectations of a smaller impact from supply disruptions of hard disk drives (HDD).

Pace said outlook for the rest of the year has improved and it remained confident that full-year operating margin would be greater than 7 percent and revenue to be flat.

The company, which supplies set-top boxes to broadcasters, had said it faced supply constraints following flooding at the Thai operations of its hard drive supplier, Western Digital Corp .

"The disruption to the HDD supply chain is washing through faster than last expected," Northland Capital Partners said in a note.

Shares in the company rose 15 percent in early trading.

Pace, which replaced its chief executive of 16 years last December after a string of profit warnings, said pretax profit fell to $21.4 million for January-June from $29.4 million a year earlier.

The company, which counts Net Servicos de Comunicacao SA and BT Group Plc among its customers, said revenue decreased 15.2 percent to $1.01 billion.

Pace said revenue from its North American division fell 5 percent. The region makes up about 46 percent of its overall revenue.

It increased its interim dividend by 15 percent to 1.44 cents per share.

Shares of the Yorkshire, Northern England-based company were up 14 percent at 131.42 pence at 0740 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.