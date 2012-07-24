* H1 pretax profit down 27 pct to $21.4 mln
July 24 British TV decoder maker Pace Plc
reported a lower first-half profit, but raised its
full-year earnings outlook on expectations of a smaller impact
from supply disruptions of hard disk drives (HDD).
Pace said outlook for the rest of the year has improved and
it remained confident that full-year operating margin would be
greater than 7 percent and revenue to be flat.
The company, which supplies set-top boxes to broadcasters,
had said it faced supply constraints following flooding at the
Thai operations of its hard drive supplier, Western Digital Corp
.
"The disruption to the HDD supply chain is washing through
faster than last expected," Northland Capital Partners said in a
note.
Shares in the company rose 15 percent in early trading.
Pace, which replaced its chief executive of 16 years last
December after a string of profit warnings, said pretax profit
fell to $21.4 million for January-June from $29.4 million a year
earlier.
The company, which counts Net Servicos de Comunicacao SA
and BT Group Plc among its customers, said
revenue decreased 15.2 percent to $1.01 billion.
Pace said revenue from its North American division fell 5
percent. The region makes up about 46 percent of its overall
revenue.
It increased its interim dividend by 15 percent to 1.44
cents per share.
Shares of the Yorkshire, Northern England-based company were
up 14 percent at 131.42 pence at 0740 GMT on the London Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.