LONDON, March 5 Pace PLC : * Pace Plc - FY 2012 pretax profit $80.1 Mln (Corrects

Currency To $ Not Stg) * auto alert - Pace Plc FY adj ebita rose 11.8 pct to $158.1 mln * auto alert - Pace Plc FY revenue rose 4.1 pct to $2.4 bln * auto alert - Pace Plc Final div up 20 pct to $0.0306 per shr * Pace Plc - Revenues for 2013 expected to be broadly in line with

2012 * Pace plc - Operating margin for 2013 is expected to be c.7.5 pct * Source Text: