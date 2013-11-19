BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka's sales probably climbed 5 percent for year ended in Feb - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka is expected to post a 5% rise in parent-only operating profit to about 4.5 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
Nov 19 Pacer International Inc : * Sees FY earnings per share $0.35 to $0.45;sees FY revenue $1.1 billion to
$1.3 billion; FY 2014 capital expenditures to remain consistent * FY 2014 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text -* Further company coverage
* Hiday Hidaka is expected to post a 5% rise in parent-only operating profit to about 4.5 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.
* Under PAX, members grant each other royalty-free patent licenses covering Android and Google applications on qualified devices Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nwZt8m) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)