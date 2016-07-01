By Anthony Esposito and Antonio De la Jara
FRUTILLAR, Chile, June 30 Chile's Falabella
, one of Latin America's largest retailers, sees big
growth opportunities in Argentina after business-friendly
President Mauricio Macri took over the reins of Latin America's
third-largest economy in December.
"The first country we invested in many years ago was
Argentina and we've never stopped investing. However, we believe
there is great potential to invest a lot more," the retailer's
chairman, Carlo Solari, told Reuters on Thursday on the
sidelines of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc's summit in
picturesque Frutillar.
After taking office, Macri quickly cut a deal with hold-outs
from Argentina's 2002 default, ditched capital controls and let
the peso float.
"The deal with the hold-outs is very positive because it
allows the government to access new resources to invest in
infrastructure and a number of projects. And as that advances
and as inflation eases I believe there are going to be big
opportunities," said Solari.
Falabella, whose operations include department stores,
supermarkets, home improvement centers, malls and financial
services, is present in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru
and Uruguay.
In April, Falabella inked a memorandum of understanding for
a joint venture with Organizacion Soriana,
Mexico's second-largest supermarket chain, to develop its
Sodimac home improvement stores and CMR financial services in
Mexico.
"Right now we're working to finalize the deal in Mexico ...
the company's focus is going to be getting into Mexico. It's a
tremendous opportunity," Solari added.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Antonio de la Jara)