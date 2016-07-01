(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Anthony Esposito and Antonio De la Jara
FRUTILLAR, Chile, June 30 The Pacific Alliance
trade bloc must improve integration of financial systems to spur
investment in key areas such as infrastructure, finance
ministers from the four member nations said on Thursday.
The group, composed of Colombia, Mexico, Chile, and Peru,
has already reached several accords in areas such as free
commerce and immigration rules. But at a summit in the scenic
Chilean towns of Frutillar and Puerto Varas, financial leaders
stressed that significant opportunities for integration
remained.
"The alliance has advanced in commercial agreements, in
migratory and diplomatic agreements, but a fundamental step for
the bloc and one which has enormous value, that we can bring
about, is financial integration," Colombian Finance Minister
Mauricio Cardenas said in a speech to the conference.
The ministers said that among the key goals would be to
allow pension funds from the countries in the bloc to be able to
make a broader range of investments in each other's economies.
Investments in infrastructure, the ministers said, would
stand to gain from such an arrangement.
One solution would be to allow pension funds to invest in
other countries as if their investments had originated in those
countries, thus lowering regulatory burdens, the ministers said.
"We have a paradox in which traditional investments are
giving low returns and on the other hand there is considerable
liquidity, and we have infrastructure projects that should give
out greater returns," said Fernando Aportela, Mexico's
subsecretary of finance.
Pension funds in the Pacific Alliance have about $404
billion in investments. According to the Interamerican
Development Bank, Latin America should increase infrastructure
spending by 2 to 4 percent of annual gross domestic product in
the coming decades.
In addition to the four member nations, 49 observer states
were also present in southern Chile for the talks, which end on
Friday.
