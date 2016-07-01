By Anthony Esposito and Antonio De la Jara
| PUERTO VARAS, Chile, July 1
to boost integration, member nations of the Pacific Alliance
trade bloc committed on Friday to developing a unified business
strategy for their respective fishing industries.
The United Nation's Economic Commission for Latin America
and the Caribbean (Eclac) told the presidents of Chile,
Colombia, Mexico and Peru that their nations could export fish
products with the Pacific Alliance "brand," a business model
that could be replicated in other economic sectors.
The Pacific Alliance is one of two large trade blocs in
Latin America. Its member nations have moved to reduce trade
tariffs between them since forming the bloc in 2011.
"We're going to see if we can create a business vehicle for
the fishing industry of the four countries. It's something that
has great potential," Colombian President Jose Manuel Santos
said at the closing ceremony of the Pacific Alliance summit in
the Chilean town of Puerto Varas.
Between them, the four member nations account for 7 percent
of global fish exports, according to Eclac figures.
Eclac's study also calls for developing projects to support
artisanal fishing and small-scale aquaculture companies, and for
the establishment of health, environmental and traceability
standards.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Antonio de la Jara; Editing by
Sandra Maler)