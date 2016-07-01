PUERTO VARAS, Chile, July 1 As part of efforts to boost integration, member nations of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc committed on Friday to developing a unified business strategy for their respective fishing industries.

The United Nation's Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) told the presidents of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru that their nations could export fish products with the Pacific Alliance "brand," a business model that could be replicated in other economic sectors.

The Pacific Alliance is one of two large trade blocs in Latin America. Its member nations have moved to reduce trade tariffs between them since forming the bloc in 2011.

"We're going to see if we can create a business vehicle for the fishing industry of the four countries. It's something that has great potential," Colombian President Jose Manuel Santos said at the closing ceremony of the Pacific Alliance summit in the Chilean town of Puerto Varas.

Between them, the four member nations account for 7 percent of global fish exports, according to Eclac figures.

Eclac's study also calls for developing projects to support artisanal fishing and small-scale aquaculture companies, and for the establishment of health, environmental and traceability standards. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Sandra Maler)