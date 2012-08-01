HONG KONG Aug 1 Hong Kong's Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd said on Thursday it planned to take advantage of low prices for ships in a weak market to add to its fleet of small bulk cargo carriers, even after it posted its first-ever loss.

Pacific Basin, which operates a total of 160 dry cargo ships, expected spot freight rates for handysize and handymax, or small cargo ships, to remain weak over the second half of the year, continuing a trend of falling rates over the past two years.

The weak market and funding shortages for many other owners and shipyards will provide opportunities for cash-rich companies such as Pacific Basin to expand, Mats Berglund, its chief executive officer, told reporters.

Pacific Basin currently owns 34 ships out of its operating fleet of 160, most of which are small dry cargo vessels, and has already ordered 14 new ships.

With a solid balance sheet and $657 million cash in hand, it plans to buy more dry bulk ships from the market to carry mainly agricultural products.

A 35,000-dwt (dead weight tonne) vessel, or handymax, is now priced about $22 million, the lowest since 2004 or about half of the price during the peak in 2008, according to Jan Rindbo, the company's chief operating officer.

Pacific Basin posted on Wednesday a net loss of $196 million for the first six months of 2012 after a $190 million writedown for its vehicle-carrying RoRo (roll-on, roll-off) segment. It made a profit of $3 million for the same period last year.

The company has downgraded the earnings outlook for its fleet of six RoRo vessels and expects the segment to post larger losses this year as the charter market remains poor due to over-capacity and a weak European economy.

It is looking to exit the RoRo business, which has a carrying value of $178 million after the writedown, in an economically rational manner.

But "in view of the dysfunctional sales and purchase market for RoRo vessels, a full exit from the segment in the near term is unlikely," Berglund said.

Three of its RoRo ships were kept idle, and charters for the remaining three will expire later this year or early 2013. (Reporting by Alison Leung, editing by Jane Baird)