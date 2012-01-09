SYDNEY Jan 10 U.S. private equity firm
KKR & Co has approached Australian consumer brands firm
Pacific Brands on a possible buyout valued at about
$614 million, the Australian Financial Review reported on
Tuesday.
The paper said that it is understood KKR, which is being
advised by Macquarie Group, wrote to the Pacific Brands board
before Christmas looking for engagement, and both sides remain
in early-stage talks.
Sources described the talks as preliminary and there was no
guarantee that a formal takeover deal likely to be worth around
A$600 million ($613.53 million) would emerge, the paper said.