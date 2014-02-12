SAN SALVADOR Feb 11 A fisherman from El
Salvador who says he spent more than a year adrift in the
Pacific Ocean arrived home Tuesday night and was barely able to
speak, sobbing as dozens of curiosity-seekers craned for a
glimpse of the famous castaway.
Jorge Salvador Alvarenga, 36, told officials he washed
ashore in the Marshall Islands at the end of January and said he
survived the ordeal by drinking turtle blood and catching fish
and birds with his bare hands.
"I can't find any words to say," an emotional Alvarenga said
on landing at the airport in the capital, San Salvador, where he
was reunited with family before being taken to a local hospital
in a wheelchair for further tests.
While the exact dates remain unclear, Alvarenga is believed
to have set sail on a shark fishing trip from southern Mexico in
late December 2012, before being blown out to sea, drifting for
months and washing up some 10,000 km (6,200 miles) away in the
Marshall Islands.
He was found in a disoriented state on a remote coral atoll
in his 7.3-meter (22-foot) fiberglass boat.
"Due to his frail health, it's necessary that he receive the
appropriate medical attention," El Salvador's foreign minister,
Jaime Miranda, told reporters at the airport.
Alvarenga, who has been a fisherman for 15 years, previously
said he set sail with another fisherman who died weeks into
their ordeal.
"We're struck by the extraordinary nature of the case, how
long he spent at sea, and we're surprised that he's alive," said
Brenda Dominguez, 25, who arrived at the airport to say goodbye
to her in-laws in hopes she might see the famous castaway.
In 2006, three Mexican fishermen picked up by a Taiwanese
tuna trawler near the islands said they had spent nearly nine
months at sea after drifting across the Pacific in a flimsy
fishing boat.
(Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Ken Wills)