SYDNEY Feb 3 A fisherman from El Salvador who
washed ashore on the Marshall Islands said he survived more than
a year adrift in the Pacific Ocean, drinking turtle blood and
catching fish and birds with his bare hands.
Jose Salvador Alvarenga, 37, told officials he set sail on a
shark fishing trip late in December 2012 from Mexico, 10,000 km
(6,200 miles) away, but was blown out to sea.
He was found in a disoriented state on a remote coral atoll
where he had been washed up over the weekend in his 7.3-metre
(22-foot) fibreglass boat. A police patrol boat took him to
Majuro, the capital.
"He got off the boat with a very bushy beard," Jack
Niedenthal, a film-maker based on Majuro, told Reuters by
telephone.
"He's having trouble walking, his legs are very skinny. I'm
not ready to call this a hoax, I think this guy has done some
serious time at sea," Niedenthal said after speaking briefly to
Alvarenga through an interpreter.
A male nurse helped him down the gangplank before he was
whisked away to hospital for medical checks.
"It was supposed to be a one-day fishing expedition but they
were blown off course by the northern winds," the U.S.
ambassador to the Marshall Islands, Tom Armbruster, told media.
Alvarenga, who has been a fisherman for 15 years, according
to the authorities, set sail with another fisherman, aged 15 to
18, but the teenager died a month into their ordeal.
Authorities said they were still gathering information and
planned to contact his family in El Salvador and the United
States.
The Marshall Islands has a population of 68,000 people
spread over 24 coral atolls.
In 2006, three Mexican fishermen picked up by a Taiwanese
tuna trawler near the islands said they had spent nearly 9
months at sea after drifting across the Pacific in a flimsy
fishing boat.
