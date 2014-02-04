(Amends name to Alvarenga to match El Salvador Foreign Ministry
spelling)
Feb 3 A fisherman thought to be from El Salvador
who washed ashore on the Marshall Islands said he survived more
than a year adrift in the Pacific Ocean, drinking turtle blood
and catching fish and birds with his bare hands.
Jose Salvador Alvarenga, 37, told officials he set sail on a
shark fishing trip from Mexico in late December 2012 - some
10,000 km (6,200 miles) away - but was blown out to sea.
He was found in a disoriented state on a remote coral atoll
where he had been washed up over the weekend in his 7.3-meter
(22-foot) fiberglass boat. A police patrol boat took him to
Majuro, the capital of the islands.
"It was supposed to be a one-day fishing expedition, but
they were blown off course by the northern winds," Thomas
Armbruster, the U.S. Ambassador to the Marshall Islands, told
the media.
A male nurse helped him down the gangplank before he was
whisked away to hospital for medical checks.
"He got off the boat with a very bushy beard," Jack
Niedenthal, a filmmaker based on Majuro, told Reuters by
telephone.
"He's having trouble walking, his legs are very skinny. I'm
not ready to call this a hoax; I think this guy has done some
serious time at sea," Niedenthal said after speaking briefly to
Alvarenga through an interpreter.
According to the authorities, Alvarenga, who has been a
fisherman for 15 years, said he set sail with another fisherman,
aged 15 to 18, but the teenager died a month into their ordeal.
They also said they were still gathering information and
planned to contact his family in El Salvador and the United
States.
In a statement, El Salvador's Foreign Ministry said it was
working with Mexican authorities to return him to Mexico, and
then on to El Salvador.
The Marshall Islands has a population of 68,000 people
spread over 24 coral atolls.
In 2006, three Mexican fishermen picked up by a Taiwanese
tuna trawler near the islands said they had spent nearly nine
months at sea after drifting across the Pacific in a flimsy
fishing boat.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong, additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle
in San Salvador; editing by Clarence Fernandez, G Crosse)