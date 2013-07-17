* September cargoes at 13-14, down from 15.5 in August * Light sweets to rise on lower supply, strong gasoline crack * Sudanese Dar Blend exports weigh on heavy sweets By Florence Tan SINGAPORE, July 17 Exports of sweet crude and condensate from Australia, Papua New Guinea and East Timor will total 13-14 cargoes in September, down from August with fewer light grades available, trade sources said on Wednesday. Only one cargo each of Cossack crude from Australia and Kutubu from Papua New Guinea will be exported in September, they said, down from two each in the previous month. There will be no Kitan for sale from East Timor in September due to a production outage. The limited supply of light sweet crude produced in the Asia-Pacific and lower imports from other regions could lift spot premiums for September trade, a North Asian trader said. Refining margins for naphtha and gasoline were also better than last month, the trader noted, and should support spot premiums for the lighter grades as well. Gasoline margins rose above a 4-year high on Monday. Protests in Libya have disrupted exports of light sweet crude and condensate to Asia, while the arbitrage flow of Atlantic Basin grades to Asia is expected to be curbed by high Brent prices. August Brent's premium to Dubai DUB-EFS-1M rose to just more than $5 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest since March, Reuters data showed. Condensate will stay firm in Asia as Russia's Novatek has halted exports of its Porvoksy grade after starting up a splitter unit, while China's Dragon Aromatics has commenced trial runs, traders said. Samsung Total Petrochemical has already bought two of the five North West Shelf (NWS) condensate offerings for September. In contrast, heavy sweet grades could stay under pressure from a lack of Chinese demand after the world's second largest oil consumer bought large volumes of Sudanese Dar Blend. South Sudan exports of Dar Blend crude will hit 7 million barrels in August, up 40 percent from the previous month, as the country ramps up output. An extended maintenance at Australia's Vincent oilfield has helped eased some pressure on heavy grades. Production at Vincent will resume only in October. Table of Australia, East Timor crude and condensate exports ------------------------------------------------ GRADE CARGO SIZE SEP AUG ------------------------------------------------ Enfield 550KB 0 1 Stybarrow 550KB 0-1 0 Vincent 550KB 0 0 Pyrenees 500KB 2 2 Van Gogh 400KB 1 0 Cossack 650KB 1 2 Kutubu 650KB 1 2 Kitan 500-600KB 1* 1* NWS Cond 600KB 5 5 Bayu Undan 650KB 2 2 Pluto 650KB 0 0.5 Total: 13-14 15.5 Source: Trade *rolled over from the previous month due to outage (Editing by Tom Hogue)