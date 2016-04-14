(Adds shares, background)
April 14 Oil and gas producer Pacific
Exploration & Production Corp said its board has agreed
to negotiate a financial restructuring involving private-equity
fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc, sending its shares down more
than 6 percent.
Weak oil prices have forced numerous companies to delay
paying interest, renegotiate agreements and even file for
bankruptcy.
Pacific Exploration said last month it chose not to make an
interest payment due March 28, making it the first
Toronto-listed oil and gas company in the last one year to delay
a payment.
The company - which had a net debt of $5.18 billion as of
December 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data - said on
Monday that it has received proposals from third parties
regarding the restructuring.
A group of the company's shareholders asked Colombia's
markets regulator to block a possible buyout deal by Catalyst
Capital claiming that the offer benefited Pacific's co-chairmen
but left shareholders with nothing, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday.
The Journal later reported, citing sources, that the
company's board members postponed a meeting to discuss
debt-restructuring proposals after its shareholders expressed
concern over the independence of the process. (on.wsj.com/1Shp0kk)
Pacific Exploration, an ad hoc committee of noteholders,
bank lenders and Catalyst continue to be engaged in direct
negotiations to finalize the terms of the restructuring, Pacific
said in a statement on Thursday.
The company suffered a major setback when Colombia's
state-run Ecopetrol said in 2014 it would not extend
its contract with Pacific Exploration to operate Rubiales
oilfield.
Shares of the company, which have fallen more than 70
percent in the past 12 months, were down 6.6 percent at 71
cents.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)