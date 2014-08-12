BRIEF-Pasal real estate FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 20.4 million euros
* FY 2016 net loss at 20.4 million euros ($22.25 million) versus loss 25.4 million euros year ago
Aug 12 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says January-July premium income at 121.2 billion yuan (19.68 billion US dollar)
April 27 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday and offered its most optimistic assessment of the economy in nine years, signalling its confidence that a pick-up in overseas demand will help sustain an export-driven recovery.