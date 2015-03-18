BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
March 18 Canada's Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp said it has suspended its quarterly dividend, hurt by a slump in oil prices.
The company, which is the largest private oil producer in Colombia, also said it has been able to relax debt covenants on its revolving credit facility and bank debt. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.