VANCOUVER, June 18 Pacific Rubiales Energy's
largest group of shareholders has begun a proxy fight
to block the roughly C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) takeover of the
Canadian oil producer by Alfa SAB de CV and Harbour
Energy Ltd.
O'Hara Administration, speaking for a group of shareholders
holding about 20 percent of Pacific Rubiales shares, said on
Thursday it had filed a proxy circular and letter urging other
minority investors to vote against the deal.
The group said it was not attempting to unseat the Pacific
Rubiales board at this time.
Pacific Rubiales responded in an emailed statement that it
will seek to disqualify some 21.3 million shares, or 6.74
percent of all common shares, held by O'Hara, on the basis that
they were acquired in "contravention of applicable Canadian
securities laws."
The Toronto-based company also noted that no other bidders
have come forward to counter to C$6.50 per share offer from
Mexican conglomerate Alfa and Harbour Energy, a joint venture
between Asia's Noble Group Ltd and U.S. private equity
firm EIG Global Energy Partners.
That prompted a swift response from O'Hara, which has long
opposed the deal it says undervalues the company and
"incentivizes" management at the expense of minority
shareholders.
"This is a desperate move as the company sees a wave of
shareholder opposition building against the offer," said O'Hara
spokesman Jeff Shaffer in an email.
Pacific Rubiales has said the all-cash deal provides
certainty and liquidity in a period of volatility for the oil
market and that management "negotiated the offer with a view as
to maximizing value for all shareholders."
Shares of Pacific Rubiales, which is the second-biggest oil
producer in Colombia, closed up 1.81 percent at C$5.61 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
The offer from Alfa and Harbour Energy came during difficult
times for Pacific Rubiales, whose shares have plunged 70 percent
over the last year as crude prices fell and the company
struggled under its hefty debt-load.
The stock jumped more than 25 percent after the takeover was
announced but is still a fraction of its 52-week high of C$23.79
reached a year ago.
Besides O'Hara, the group includes IPC Investments Corp;
Telmaven Overseas Inc; Volbor Trading Ltd; Memphis Investment
Limited; Agency Partner Corp; Orlando Alvarado; Fundacion
Nemone; and the Adar Macro Fund.
($1 = 1.2224 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Richard
Chang and Bernard Orr)