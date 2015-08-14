Aug 14 Canada's Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp
said it is changing its corporate name to Pacific
Exploration and Production Corp, as the company is set to lose
its main Rubiales fields in Colombia next year.
Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol said in
March it would not extend its contract with Pacific Rubiales to
operate the country's highest-producing oilfield.
Rubiales is the single most valuable asset of the Canadian
company whose total output is around 150,000 barrels per day,
primarily from projects in Colombia.
Under the contract, set to expire in the first half of 2016,
Ecopetrol has rights to 60 percent of the production at the
Campo Rubiales oilfield, while Pacific has the remaining 40
percent.
Pacific Rubiales, which also operates in Peru, Guatemala and
Brazil, said the new name is effective immediately and that its
shares will continue to trade under the same ticker.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)