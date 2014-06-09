BRIEF-Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services says qtrly profit before tax of group increased by over 45%
April 24 Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co Ltd-
June 9 Pacific Securities Co Ltd
* Says May net profit at 32.4 million yuan ($5.19 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/syx89v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2381 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 24 Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co Ltd-
* Development approval received for 114 new homes Source text (http://bit.ly/2pV0NHz) Further company coverage: