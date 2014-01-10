BRIEF-Bank of America says credit card charge-off rate was 3.06 percent in March
* Credit card charge-off rate was 3.06 percent in March versus 2.40 percent in February
Jan 10 Pacific Alliance China Land Ltd : * Says Project Speed is fully realised * Got consideration of $35 million with profit of $13.9 million, representing gross IRR of 10.2% * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Crown castle announces agreement to acquire wilcon; deal for approximately $600 million