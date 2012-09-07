HONG KONG, Sept 7 Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd
said it will sell its six vehicle-carrying vessels to
Italian logistics firm Grimaldi Group for 153 million euros
($193.3 million) as the dry-bulk cargo carrier exits the
loss-making segment.
Atlantica SPA di Navigazione, a shipping unit of Grimaldi,
has agreed to buy the ships in instalments up until the end of
2015, Pacific Basin said in a statement on Friday.
Naples-based Atlantica will charter the six roll-on,
roll-off (RoRo) vessels from Pacific Basin until Atlantica
completes the purchase.
Pacific Basin, which operates 160 dry cargo ships, booked a
$190 million writedown for its RoRo business from January to
June, sending the firm into the red for the first time in its
first-half results.
Hong Kong-based Pacific Basin, which specialises in small
cargo ships, earlier expected its RoRo vessels to post larger
losses this year as the charter market remained poor due to
over-capacity and a weak European economy.
The company had been looking to sell its RoRo business,
which has a carrying value of $178 million after the writedown.
($1 = 0.7915 euros)
