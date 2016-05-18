UPDATE 1-U.S. Labor Secretary says fiduciary rule to take effect on June 9
May 23 The U.S. Labor Department will implement its fiduciary rule on June 9 with no further delays, U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said on Tuesday.
May 18 Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said its board was in favor of a restructuring proposal submitted by Catalyst Capital Group, after comparing it with a bid by EIG Global Energy Partners.
EIG Global submitted a binding proposal in early May to provide $250 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to Pacific Exploration and sponsor the company's restructuring.
Catalyst Capital had also agreed to provide $250 million in DIP financing in April to take a 29.3 percent stake in the restructured company. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
* lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement