BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
Jan 16 Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co Ltd
* Says to postpone its Shanghai initial public offering
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gez95v

* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018.