BOGOTA, March 16 A decision by Colombia's
state-run Ecopetrol to reclaim control of the Rubiales oil field
will imply heavier investment for it to sustain output and
raises pressure on Canada's Pacific Rubiales to replace the
future loss of nearly half its production, analysts say.
Ecopetrol announced on Friday it would not renew a
contract in mid-2016 under which Pacific Rubiales
operates the field, putting the Canadian company's 65,000 barrel
per day share of output back in Ecopetrol's
hands.
Rubiales is the single most valuable asset of the Canadian
company whose total output is around 145,000 barrels a day,
almost all from projects in Colombia. The company faces a
challenge to replace the oil field as low oil prices slash its
investment, analysts say.
Pacific Rubiales still has the option of submitting a new
proposal to continue operating the field under different terms,
Ecopetrol said, without specifying.
Pacific Rubiales' Toronto shares ended 13 percent lower on
Monday and Ecopetrol's Bogota shares down 0.53 percent, the
first trading session to follow the decision on the oil field.
Research by analyst Morningstar published Friday notes that
Pacific Rubiales' Colombian CPE-6 and Rio Arari blocks, with
which the company has hoped to reach 120,000 barrels daily
output, are producing a meager 1,500 barrels because of weather,
security and environmental issues.
"To date, progress to replace the Rubiales Field production
has been underwhelming," Morningstar wrote, before the Friday
announcement. It also lowered its valuation to C$4 from C$6.
Morningstar questioned whether Pacific Rubiales would
propose again to operate Rubiales field, stating it had
abandoned development of its STAR technology it was testing to
boost recovery levels.
Ecopetrol, which produces more than 70 percent of Colombia's
million barrels daily output, will need to pour large amounts of
increasingly scarce cash into Rubiales to maintain output.
Analyst Diego Usme of broker Ultrabursatiles said that in
2016 or 2017, the field is expected to decline to the point of
being uneconomical and Ecopetrol will have difficulty extending
its life to 5 to 7 years.
"You will have to invest more and more to maintain
production and get licenses for water," Usme said. Water use to
pressurize wells, restricted by license-limits, has been rising
faster than anticipated.
Pacific Rubiales has been seeking to get around the water
limitation by investing in the Agrocascada water recycling
facility to potentially produce 20,000 extra barrels per day.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by W Simon and Grant
McCool)